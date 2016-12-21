WalletHub: New Year's Eve by the numbers

WalletHub: New Year's Eve by the numbers

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Nine percent of Americans plan on celebrating New Year's Eve at a bar, restaurant or event. Source: WalletHub 41 percent of Americans say New Year's Eve is their favorite holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 23 min Princess Hey 3,879
News Suit brought down Army's large cross at Kolekol... (Aug '09) 8 hr Rachrl 75
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 11 hr Leeward Outlier 510
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 13 hr Princess Hey 191
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 13 hr Princess Hey 150
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) Mon Ivan 22
Not My PRESIDENT Mon District 1 74
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC