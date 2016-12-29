Venus, Mars to get close but ...
Venus, Mars to get close but ... A "conjunction" won't happen this time but planets do pass by each other Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2hxl6pu Venus and Jupiter rise together in a rare conjunction in the pre-dawn sky of August 18, 2014 in New York. The two planets were separated by about 0.25 degrees as viewed from Earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|35 min
|Princess Hey
|197
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|36 min
|Princess Hey
|3,892
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|40 min
|Princess Hey
|156
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|8 hr
|Rebel Patrolman
|49
|The Latest: Obamas, friends tour Hawaii Islamic...
|13 hr
|WelbyMD
|10
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|21 hr
|Leeward Outlier
|524
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Auntie
|53
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC