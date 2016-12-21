The Latest: Obamas dine at exclusive ...

The Latest: Obamas dine at exclusive Hawaii restaurant

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Gazette

President Obama and his family capped another day of their Hawaii vacation with dinner Monday night at one of Honolulu's most exclusive restaurants. The first family traveled from their rental home in the oceanside town of Kailua to the Vintage Cave, a French-Japanese and sushi restaurant with an extensive art collection.

