Suspect in fatal Ala Moana shooting turns himself in

Police arrested Dae Han Moon, 20, today in connection with the shooting death of Steve Feliciano at Ala Moana Center's parking lot. Honolulu police arrested a 20-year-old man today in connection with the shooting death of Steve Feliciano at Ala Moana Center's parking lot Christmas night.

