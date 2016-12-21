Some urge that the police chief quit or be ousted

Some urge that the police chief quit ...

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A legislator, city councilman, former police officer and criminologist are among those who are calling for a change in leadership at the Honolulu Police Department after its top executive, Chief Louis Kealoha, was placed on paid leave Tuesday following confirmation that he was the target of a federal criminal investigation.

