Shelter in Waipahu to close over state's new homeless rules

Homeless shelter operators across the state have been complaining about upcoming rules they say will force them to eliminate hundreds of beds, and now one of them, Waipahu Lighthouse Outreach Center, says it will have to close next month because it can't comply. "We knew that complying with the specs of the contract are impossible," said shelter director William Hummel, "and we didn't want to enter into a contract we couldn't fulfill."

