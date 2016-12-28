Restaurant in Hawaii Bans Trump Voters, Faces Immediate Backlash
There's trouble brewing in paradise: CafA© 8 A1 2 , an Italian restaurant in Honolulu, Hawaii decided to take a stand against Trump supporters this week while the Obama family vacationed nearby . The cafe's owners posted a sign on their restaurant's front door that read, "If you voted for Trump you cannot eat here! No Nazis."
