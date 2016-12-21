Quake strikes Chile, tsunami warnings...

Quake strikes Chile, tsunami warnings issued

A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake has rattled Chile, according to US seismologists, who warned that tsunamis are possible in some areas. The US Geological Survey said the quake struck near the southern coast of the quake-prone South American nation at 14.22 GMT.

