President Obama spends Christmas with...

President Obama spends Christmas with the Marines in Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama spent time on Christmas thanking troops and their families for their service at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama spent time on Christmas thanking troops and their families for their service at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 4 hr _FLATLINE-------- 3,862
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 4 hr _FLATLINE-------- 190
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 4 hr _FLATLINE-------- 149
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 15 hr Ivan 22
Not My PRESIDENT 16 hr District 1 74
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 18 hr Leeward Outlier 509
Sweet bread Sun lee 2
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,204 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC