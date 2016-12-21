Peace and Reconciliation Emphasized at Annual Blackened Canteen Ceremony

Bishop Ryokan Ara of the Tendai Mission in Honolulu, Hawaii, delivers a blessing during the 6th annual Blackened Canteen ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial during the 75th Commemoration of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. The blackened canteen is a relic of an air raid over Shizuoka, Japan, in 1945, and is used for pouring bourbon whiskey as an offering to the fallen in the hallowed waters of Pearl Harbor.

