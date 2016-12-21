Nobu Honolulu Opens at Ward Village

With nearly 11,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space designed by Studio PCH, Nobu Honolulu features an outdoor bar lounge and open format kitchen at the base of WaieaA , Ward Village's exceptional new residential building. Dramatic interiors rich in teak timbers, Noroshi charred wood and intricate detailing create the perfect place to enjoy Nobu signatures like Black Miso Cod and Yellowtail JalapeA o, as well as exclusive Hawaii-inspired dishes like Spicy Lomi-Lomi Salmon with local Taro Chips, oven-roasted local Ama Ebi with Ginger Shiso Salsa and Ponzu, and Ribeye Umamiyaki with Ma'o Farms seasonal root vegetables and Nobu style sauces & toppings.

