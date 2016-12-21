Nobu Honolulu Opens at Ward Village a '
Nobu Honolulu opened Friday, December 23 at Ward Village, a 60-acre master planned community by The Howard Hughes Corporation . Nobu Honolulu opened Friday, December 23 at Ward Village, a 60-acre master planned community by The Howard Hughes Corporation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Restaurant News Resource.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|5 min
|Princess Hey
|3,871
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Leeward Outlier
|510
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|191
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|150
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|22 hr
|Ivan
|22
|Not My PRESIDENT
|22 hr
|District 1
|74
|Sweet bread
|Sun
|lee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC