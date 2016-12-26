Murdoch-Owned NatGeo Channel to Promo...

Murdoch-Owned NatGeo Channel to Promote Naming Hawaiian 'Hope' Fish After Obama

Here's another little piece of evidence that the Murdoch family buying the National Geographic Channel isn't turning it into a right-wing property. A forthcoming special Sea of Hope debuting January 15 includes footage of President Obama visiting a Hawaiian island to meet with "legendary scientist" Sylvia Earle as she shows him a new tropical fish species named after him.

