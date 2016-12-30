Motorcyclist in fatal crash in Kaneoh...

Motorcyclist in fatal crash in Kaneohe identified

The 30-year-old motorcyclist who died in Kaneohe Wednesday has been identified as Kalani Fu Yin Bell of Kailua. Bell died of multiple blunt trauma after he slammed into a wooden utility pole, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office.

