Missing hikers airlifted from Wahiawa...

Missing hikers airlifted from Wahiawa trail

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

At approximately 9 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a report of lost hikers in their 30s - two men and one woman - after they were reported overdue from their hike, which they started at noon that day, according to Honolulu Fire Capt. Kevin Mokulehua in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f... 6 hr Seamus 2
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 10 hr Princess Hey 3,879
News Suit brought down Army's large cross at Kolekol... (Aug '09) 18 hr Rachrl 75
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 21 hr Leeward Outlier 510
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 23 hr Princess Hey 191
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 23 hr Princess Hey 150
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) Mon Ivan 22
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC