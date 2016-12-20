McConaughey still eager for 'True Detective' Season 3
Actor Matthew McConaughey speaks onstage during "Spike's Rock the Troops" event held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam on October 22, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Oscar winner portrayed troubled homicide investigator Detective Rustin 'Rust' Cohle opposite Woody Harrelson in the first season of the anthology series, but they had to sit out Season 2 as it featured a whole new storyline and an entirely new cast, including Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch and Rachel McAdams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Marley and Company
|52
|Not My PRESIDENT
|2 hr
|District 2
|69
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|-Prince-
|3,845
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|12 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|501
|Worst-case s. 4 HI (Oct '12)
|15 hr
|lee
|74
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|Fri
|SALT
|136
|Hawaiian women
|Thu
|Jack
|8
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC