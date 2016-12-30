Man charged with wife's death in Tonga wants his cash back
In this Oct. 4 photo provided by the Samoa News, Dean Fletcher, left, is escorted by a police officer after his initial appearance in the District Court of American Samoa in Pago Pago, American Samoa. A U.S. citizen detained in Honolulu and facing extradition to Tonga where he's accused of beating his wife to death has asked the U.S. government to return cash he had amassed from other countries including Canada and New Zealand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii politics (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|CitizenChun
|236
|The Latest: Obamas, friends tour Hawaii Islamic...
|4 hr
|ICE
|13
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|life
|526
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|6 hr
|Glitter7145
|50
|Not My PRESIDENT
|8 hr
|Obama could have WON
|78
|An Easy Legal Way To DUMP Trump
|8 hr
|Obama could have WON
|3
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|197
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC