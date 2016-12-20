Kauai warden prevails in lawsuit alleging discrimination

Kauai Community Correctional Center Warden Neal Wagatsuma, left, used a cellphone while walking out of U.S. District Court in Honolulu with Hawaii Deputy Attorney General Nelson Nabeta. A federal jury found today that a warden at a Kauai jail did not subject female inmates to sexual humiliation and discrimination, and did not retaliate against a jail social worker who brought the suit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.