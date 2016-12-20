Kauai warden prevails in lawsuit alleging discrimination
Kauai Community Correctional Center Warden Neal Wagatsuma, left, used a cellphone while walking out of U.S. District Court in Honolulu with Hawaii Deputy Attorney General Nelson Nabeta. A federal jury found today that a warden at a Kauai jail did not subject female inmates to sexual humiliation and discrimination, and did not retaliate against a jail social worker who brought the suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Marley and Company
|52
|Not My PRESIDENT
|2 hr
|District 2
|69
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|-Prince-
|3,845
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|12 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|501
|Worst-case s. 4 HI (Oct '12)
|15 hr
|lee
|74
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|Fri
|SALT
|136
|Hawaiian women
|Thu
|Jack
|8
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC