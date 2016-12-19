Kaneohe woman accused of $1.3 million theft makes court appearance

A 49-year-old Kaneohe woman pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing $1.3 million from a landscaping company. Tamila A. Alcoran appeared before Circuit Judge Colette Garibaldi via closed circuit video link from the Oahu Community Correctional Center Monday after she was indicted for 311 counts of first-degree identity theft, first-degree computer fraud, first-degree theft and other charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.