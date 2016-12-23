Judge reverses decision, lets city's ...

Judge reverses decision, lets city's property tax class for non-residents stand

Friday Dec 23

A home designed by architects Long & Associates, believed to be the first LEED certified home on Kahala Ave. A Honolulu ordinance that taxes homeowners at higher rates for million dollar homes that they don't reside in full time will remain in effect after a state judge on Friday reversed his prior October decision that determined that the tax classification was unconstitutional. A Honolulu ordinance that taxes homeowners at higher rates for million dollar homes that they don't reside in full time will remain in effect after a state judge on Friday reversed his prior October decision that determined that the tax classification was unconstitutional.

