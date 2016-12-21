Japan ex-PM Yoshida's forgotten Pearl Harbor visit recounted

In this Aug. 31, 1951, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, center right, accompanied by his daughter, Kazuko, center left, is greeted by Adm. Arthur Radford, left, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Joseph R. Farrington, who serves as a delegate of the U.S. Congress for the Territory of Hawaii, during an arrival ceremony for Yoshida in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.