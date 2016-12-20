Island Air converting fleet to larger aircraft

Island Air is revisiting its past and planning for the third time to bring Bombardier Q400 turboprops into its fleet after two previously aborted attempts. The state's second-largest carrier announced today that it is making its first aircraft acquisition under its new ownership group and will be phasing out its entire fleet of five 64-seat ATR-72 turboprops at an undetermined date.

