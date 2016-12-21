Haywood native attends 75th Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
The national president of the Daughters of the American Colonist and Haywood County native Phyllis Best Jones was in attendance during the 75th Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration. Survivors, civilians who witnessed the attack, representatives from all branches of the military and invited guests attended the early morning event on Dec. 7, 2016, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu, Hawaii.
