Hawaii gets $11.5M in federal grants to curtail homelessness
Hawaii is receiving $11.5 million in federal grants to combat homelessness as the number of homeless people continues to rise, but the state missed out on a grant for permanent housing that could have brought in another $450,000. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced today the money Hawaii would receive for shelters and programs was up slightly from last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
