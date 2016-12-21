Family asks for public's help in solving decades-old killing of 2 Marines
The older brother of one of two Marines killed in 1980 is in Hawaii for the first time since the double slaying to plead for the public's help in solving the case. "I never wanted to visit Hawaii because of the pain of losing my brother," said Joseph Padilla of Denver at a news conference Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Marley and Company
|52
|Not My PRESIDENT
|2 hr
|District 2
|69
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|-Prince-
|3,845
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|12 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|501
|Worst-case s. 4 HI (Oct '12)
|15 hr
|lee
|74
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|Fri
|SALT
|136
|Hawaiian women
|Thu
|Jack
|8
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC