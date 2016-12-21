Ethnic Comparison of Clinical Characteristics and Ischemic Stroke...

From the Neuroscience Institute, The Queen's Medical Center, Honolulu, HI ; and Division of Neurology, Department of Medicine, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawaii, Honolulu . From the Neuroscience Institute, The Queen's Medical Center, Honolulu, HI ; and Division of Neurology, Department of Medicine, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawaii, Honolulu .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.