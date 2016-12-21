Editorial: Paying respects at Pearl H...

Editorial: Paying respects at Pearl Harbor

Yesterday

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, adjacent to Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 27 as part of a ceremony to honor those killed in the Japanese attack on the naval harbor. The oil that continues to bubble up from the remains of the USS Arizona is an apt metaphor for how the nation feels about Japan's bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

