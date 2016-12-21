College student charged after Hawaii ...

College student charged after Hawaii seabirds found dead

Wednesday Dec 21

A 19-year-old college student has been charged with animal cruelty, nearly a year after seabirds were found dead at a Hawaii nature reserve. Christian Gutierrez is charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty and other charges.

