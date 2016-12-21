Chile orders coast evacuations after strong quake, tsunami alert
Chilean authorities ordered coastal evacuations Sunday following a powerful Christmas Day earthquake offshore the south of the country that triggered tsunami alerts. The quake registered 7.7 on the Moment Magnitude scale according to seismologists at the US Geological Survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|3,860
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|188
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|147
|Sweet bread
|9 hr
|lee
|2
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|10 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|506
|Not My PRESIDENT
|Sat
|Joe Balls
|71
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|Sat
|Marley and Company
|52
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC