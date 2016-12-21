Chile orders coast evacuations after ...

Chile orders coast evacuations after strong quake, tsunami alert

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Chilean authorities ordered coastal evacuations Sunday following a powerful Christmas Day earthquake offshore the south of the country that triggered tsunami alerts. The quake registered 7.7 on the Moment Magnitude scale according to seismologists at the US Geological Survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 3,860
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 188
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 147
Sweet bread 9 hr lee 2
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 10 hr Old Tranny Micheal 506
Not My PRESIDENT Sat Joe Balls 71
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) Sat Marley and Company 52
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,749

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC