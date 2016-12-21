Chile earthquake sparks tsunami warning
AN EARTHQUAKE with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 has struck 225km southwest of Puerto Montt in southern Chile, the United States Geological Survey says. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu, Hawaii, said in a bulletin that "hazardous tsunamic waves are forecast for some coasts" within 1000kms of the epicentre.
