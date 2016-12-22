Census: Growing exodus of residents to mainland
Travelers loaded on their belongings into trays that will be screened, at Honolulu airport in June 2011. The U.S. Census Bureau's latest population estimates show 10,000 more people left Hawaii than moved in from the mainland over the last year.
