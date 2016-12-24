Amazing satellite pictures live from ...

Amazing satellite pictures live from Santa's trip around the world

Santa Claus is coming to town - and the live satellite pictures of his around-the-world trip look A Ma Zing! The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa's journey every Christmas Eve for the last 61 years. It's an institution - and more than 1,000 of Santa's little helpers are expected to answer more than 140,000 phone calls from excitable children across the globe, burning with questions.

