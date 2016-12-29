Ala Moana shooting victim dies; Suspect remains at large
A 20-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head at Ala Moana Center Sunday night has died. The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release his identification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At Pearl Harbor, US and Japan seek absolution f...
|22 min
|Mark
|26
|The Latest: Obamas, friends tour Hawaii Islamic...
|3 hr
|Leeward Outlier
|2
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|Obama would have WON
|523
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|Auntie
|53
|O'Connor traded in politics for trial law - News (Mar '09)
|10 hr
|Dennis Sr and Family
|11
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|Princess Hey
|3,888
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|193
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC