Ala Moana Center shooting suspect sought

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting at Ala Moana Center that critically injured a 20-year-old man. At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the fifth-level parking lot on the Ewa side of the shopping center, Moon and his friends got into an argument with the victim and his friends.

