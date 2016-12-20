Abe prepares to reciprocate for Obama...

Abe prepares to reciprocate for Obama's Hiroshima visit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Seven months after President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima, the city where World War II all but ended, Prime Minster Shinzo Abe is set to pay his respects at the site where the brutal conflict began. Abe is traveling to Pearl Harbor, where he and Obama hope to underscore the alliance between their two nations - 75 years after the Japan's surprise attack that brought America into history's bloodiest war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sweet bread 3 hr lee 2
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 4 hr Old Tranny Micheal 506
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 3,858
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 20 hr Princess Hey 187
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 20 hr Princess Hey 146
Not My PRESIDENT Sat Joe Balls 71
Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15) Sat Marley and Company 52
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,418 • Total comments across all topics: 277,341,008

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC