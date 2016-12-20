Abe prepares to reciprocate for Obama's Hiroshima visit

Seven months after President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima, the city where World War II all but ended, Prime Minster Shinzo Abe is set to pay his respects at the site where the brutal conflict began. Abe is traveling to Pearl Harbor, where he and Obama hope to underscore the alliance between their two nations - 75 years after the Japan's surprise attack that brought America into history's bloodiest war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.