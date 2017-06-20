Wayne County Man Completes Marathon at Mount Everest
Chris Mohn, 28, of Honesdale, won a contest giving him a chance to hike to base camp at the highest mountain in the world and then run in a grueling 26.2-mile race. Mohn battled Lyme disease and always wanted to see Everest, so when he won the chance to go, he trained hard and completed the marathon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Pool Rescued by Donations
|Jun 3
|Joel Russell Levine
|1
|'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Join Us (Mar '15)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|10
|Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Brian
|3
|Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|shocked
|3
Find what you want!
Search Honesdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC