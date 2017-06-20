Wayne County Man Completes Marathon at Mount Everest

Chris Mohn, 28, of Honesdale, won a contest giving him a chance to hike to base camp at the highest mountain in the world and then run in a grueling 26.2-mile race. Mohn battled Lyme disease and always wanted to see Everest, so when he won the chance to go, he trained hard and completed the marathon.

