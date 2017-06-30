Trump says 'oui' to French leader's Bastille Day invitation

A Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo of US President, Donald Trump, shaking hands with French President, Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Brussels. French President Emmanuel Macron has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to a Bastille Day celebration in July 2017, to celebrate the arrival 100 years ago of the American troops who fought alongside the French during World War I. French President Emmanuel Macron extended the invitation when he and Trump spoke by telephone on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.