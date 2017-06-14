School Follows Wayne County Native's Summit of Mount Everest
Wendy Gustin stood on top of the earth's highest mountain. The woman who grew up in Wayne County recently climbed Mount Everest and told the tale of her journey to some elementary students at Stourbridge Primary Center in Honesdale where her cousin is a teacher.
