PSP: Man dragged trooper more than 20 yards while fleeing traffic stop

A Massachusetts man dragged a state trooper at least 20 yards as he fled a traffic stop Thursday night in Wayne County, state police at Honesdale charged. Steven Frank Casazza, 58, 54 Pilling St., Haverhill, is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, false identification, reckless driving and driving with a suspended registration.

