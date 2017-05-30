PSP: Man dragged trooper more than 20...

PSP: Man dragged trooper more than 20 yards while fleeing traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

A Massachusetts man dragged a state trooper at least 20 yards as he fled a traffic stop Thursday night in Wayne County, state police at Honesdale charged. Steven Frank Casazza, 58, 54 Pilling St., Haverhill, is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, false identification, reckless driving and driving with a suspended registration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public Pool Rescued by Donations 12 hr Joel Russell Levine 1
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) Fri Al Busillo 3
Join Us (Mar '15) Fri Al Busillo 3
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May 14 Al Busillo 10
Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14) Mar '17 Brian 3
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar '17 shocked 3
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,025 • Total comments across all topics: 281,492,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC