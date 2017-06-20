Neighbor Paints Message on Garage for...

Neighbor Paints Message on Garage for Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

A homeowner in part of Wayne County broke out his paint brush to make a point in a dispute with his neighbor. That neighbor is a hospital in Honesdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public Pool Rescued by Donations Jun 3 Joel Russell Levine 1
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
Join Us (Mar '15) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May '17 Al Busillo 10
Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14) Mar '17 Brian 3
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar '17 shocked 3
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC