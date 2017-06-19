Memorial dog park in Archbald celebrates grand opening with a bark
JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Princess is held Saturday by her owner, Richie Chu of Forest City, during the grand opening of the Jason Corazzi Memorial Dog Park in Archbald near A.C. Field. TRISTA CARPENTER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Kooper with owner George Korb of Honesdale attend the Jason Corazzi Memorial Dog Park opening Saturday in Archbald near the A.C. Field.
