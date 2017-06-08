Lehigh Valley directors, stories feat...

Lehigh Valley directors, stories featured in SouthSide Film Festival

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Morning Call

'The Billboard Boys' is a documentary feature about the three men who sat on a billboard in Whitehall Township to win a mobile home. It screens June 16 and June 17 at the festival.

