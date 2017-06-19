CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Honesdale High School graduates, from left, Jack Rickard, Travis Rutledge, Damien Simpson and Pierce St. Clair play rock-paper-scissors Saturday before the start of Honesdale's graduation ceremony at the Wayne Highlands Middle School. Honesdale High School graduate Elijah Harvey walks out of the gym following Honesdale's graduation ceremony at the Wayne Highlands Middle School on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.