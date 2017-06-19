Hamlin man killed in hit-and-run

State police are looking for a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian between 2 and 4 a.m. today in Wayne County, troopers at the Honesdale barracks said. Gregorsky left R Place on 590 at 2 a.m. to walk home and was struck on Spudeno Road about a half mile east of J and J Road, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.