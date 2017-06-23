Elderly Woman Found Dead Inside B&B in Honesdale
An elderly woman was found dead inside a bed and breakfast in Wayne County and authorities say her body had been there for weeks. Authorities were called to the Harvest Inn Bed and Breakfast on North Main Street in Honesdale just after 9 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honesdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Pool Rescued by Donations
|Jun 3
|Joel Russell Levine
|1
|'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Join Us (Mar '15)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|10
|Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Brian
|3
|Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|shocked
|3
Find what you want!
Search Honesdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC