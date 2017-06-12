Do-it-yourself solar? Free workshop

Do-it-yourself solar? Free workshop

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Pike County Courier

Learn why so many people are producing their own electricity. The two-night workshop will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 21, at the Wayne Conservation District in the Park Street Complex, 648 Park St., in Honesdale .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public Pool Rescued by Donations Jun 3 Joel Russell Levine 1
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
Join Us (Mar '15) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May '17 Al Busillo 10
Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14) Mar '17 Brian 3
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar '17 shocked 3
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC