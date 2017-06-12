Dickson City moving toward Main Street improvements
SUBMITTED Dickson City will consider incorporating several new amenities and additions to it's downtown area, including new planters, crosswalks and more. SUBMITTED This design map indicates the areas Dickson City hopes to target through a future, grant-funded Main Street revitalization project.
