Delaware River Sojourn Kayakers Paddle Through Pike County
A sea of kayakers made their way down the Delaware River along the northern part of Pike County. The Delaware River Sojourn is all about getting people outside and experiencing nature around them.
Honesdale Discussions
|Public Pool Rescued by Donations
|Jun 3
|Joel Russell Levine
|1
|'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Join Us (Mar '15)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|10
|Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Brian
|3
|Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10)
|Mar '17
|shocked
|3
