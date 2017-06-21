Child Sex Trial Halted after Witness Collapses
The verdict in a child sex case in Wayne County will have to wait a month after a witness - the mother of the two alleged victims - collapsed before taking the stand. The trial for Michael and Jamie Schwartz started Wednesday morning but stopped in the afternoon when that woman was taken to the hospital.
