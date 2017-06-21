Child Sex Trial Halted after Witness ...

Child Sex Trial Halted after Witness Collapses

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The verdict in a child sex case in Wayne County will have to wait a month after a witness - the mother of the two alleged victims - collapsed before taking the stand. The trial for Michael and Jamie Schwartz started Wednesday morning but stopped in the afternoon when that woman was taken to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honesdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public Pool Rescued by Donations Jun 3 Joel Russell Levine 1
News 'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
Join Us (Mar '15) Jun 2 Al Busillo 3
News Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14) May 31 Al Busillo 4
News DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08) May '17 Al Busillo 10
Dunedin, Brian Kelly (Dec '14) Mar '17 Brian 3
Review: Honesdale Family Health Ctr - Lawrence ... (Jul '10) Mar '17 shocked 3
See all Honesdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honesdale Forum Now

Honesdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honesdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Honesdale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC