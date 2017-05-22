Public Pool Rescued by Donations

There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Monday May 22, titled Public Pool Rescued by Donations. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

As communities struggle to keep public pools open, one borough in Wayne County is getting much-needed help to make repairs so its pool can stay open. The Honesdale Area Pool was built back in the 1980's and fell into disrepair so much that borough leaders didn't think it would reopen.

Joel Russell Levine

Hawley, PA

#1 Saturday Jun 3
I will only say that I hope this story was written by a beginners class, that meets every Tuesday nite
at the local HS. This story about our community pool was lacking any love, warmth and facts. Where
are the people places and things, Where are the WHO/WHAT/WHEN, You missed creating a
beautiful story of love and commitment in keeping our pool open for our families and friends.
Thanks to the town maintenance crews, our lifeguards and our financial backers who help us
keep all wet behind the years.
Honesdale, PA

